Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $68.21

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

