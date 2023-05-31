Brokerages Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $68.21

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.21.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

