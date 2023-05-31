Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $31.34

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $23.80 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the sale, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $3,841,407.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,428,918.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,695,143 shares of company stock worth $598,266,559. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

