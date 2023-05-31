Brokerages Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Target Price at C$3.78

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

ECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.29.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$71.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.28 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.2269345 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

