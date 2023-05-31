Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $101.33

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,420 shares of company stock worth $518,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,600,000 after buying an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 674,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $70.21 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.