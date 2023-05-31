Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $32.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.