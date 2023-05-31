Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $18.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $64,325.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,296 shares of company stock worth $8,382,294. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 107,573 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $6,737,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 47.4% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 174,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after buying an additional 330,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

