Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $74.20

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.20.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.