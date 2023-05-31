Analysts Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Target Price at $74.20

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,881,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.