Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $40.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,275,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.3 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

