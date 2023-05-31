Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) PT at $55.40

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

