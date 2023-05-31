Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $7.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

ESRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 55,271 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 5.6 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

