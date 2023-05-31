Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.29 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.2 %

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $90.56 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.81.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 410.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 38,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,775,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,986,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $2,391,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

