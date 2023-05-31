Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $74,386,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,277,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 48,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rover Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in Rover Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,625,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 552,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

