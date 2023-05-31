Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $46.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $21.30 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,359.22% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $264,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 68.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 5,269.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,076,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,638,000 after buying an additional 1,056,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after buying an additional 367,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

