Echelon Wealth Partners Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.25 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

CRLBF opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $488.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.76. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.