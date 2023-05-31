TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.08. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 213.67% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

