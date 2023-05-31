Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.7 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

TOL opened at $68.54 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.