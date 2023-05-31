Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Drops By 13.7%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,665,600 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,164.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.78.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.