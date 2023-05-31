Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,565,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 7,652,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,626.0 days.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

WYNMF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.