Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 120.0 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SHPMF opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

