Short Interest in LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Drops By 13.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 410,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 237.9 days.
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00.
About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LNXSF)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.