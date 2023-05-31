Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 242.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ushio in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Ushio Stock Performance
Shares of Ushio stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Ushio has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.15.
Ushio Company Profile
Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ushio (UHOIF)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ushio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ushio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.