Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 242.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ushio in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Ushio stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Ushio has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

