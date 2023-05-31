Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE TD opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
