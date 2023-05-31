Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

NYSE TD opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

