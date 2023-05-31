PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Raised to $13.50

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s current price.
PAGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 3.4 %
PAGS opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.