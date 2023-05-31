Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research note issued on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

