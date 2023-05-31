Dollar Tree, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $138.48 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

