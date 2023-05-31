Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.76.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $154.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

