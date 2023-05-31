Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Issued By Small Cap Consu

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Small Cap Consu upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 4.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BBW opened at $18.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 112.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 567.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 22,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $546,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $100,320.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

