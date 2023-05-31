RPM International Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.10.

RPM stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

