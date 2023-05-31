Research Analysts Set Expectations for Express, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Express in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Express Stock Down 3.0 %

Express stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.72. Express has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $514.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.68 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

