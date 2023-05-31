The Children’s Place, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.18) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.46). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.23). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

PLCE stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

