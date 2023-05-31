Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $272.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.70. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $192.33 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 233.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock worth $8,703,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

