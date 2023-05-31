Titan Machinery Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Machinery in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $569.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $579.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,049.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

