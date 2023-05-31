Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Ensign Group, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for The Ensign Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.15. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after acquiring an additional 277,052 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after acquiring an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,575,000 after acquiring an additional 179,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

