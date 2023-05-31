Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $205.70 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

