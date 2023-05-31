Deckers Outdoor Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $26.08 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.69.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $489.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $238.43 and a twelve month high of $503.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $833,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

