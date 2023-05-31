Wedbush Weighs in on Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ralph Lauren in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

NYSE RL opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average of $113.84. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.