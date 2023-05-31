Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,356,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,029 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $843,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 248,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

