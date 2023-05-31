Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Issued By Zacks Research

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

NYSE IFF opened at $78.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

