Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.24. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $25.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.46 EPS.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $412.20 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
