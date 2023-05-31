Conn’s (CONN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conn’s to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of CONN opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CONN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Articles

