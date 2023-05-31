Transocean Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Transocean Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on RIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of RIG opened at $6.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.