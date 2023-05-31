Fabrinet Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Fabrinet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.57.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

NYSE FN opened at $118.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.08. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,351,000 after buying an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,097,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.