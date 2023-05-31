Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.
Autohome Trading Down 4.2 %
ATHM stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.22.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.
