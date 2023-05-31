Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

ATHM stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. Autohome has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 25,816.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,280,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $76,342,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,623,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth approximately $31,050,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,960,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

