CIBC Lowers Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$26.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.05.

ERO opened at C$24.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.5678295 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

