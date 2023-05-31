National Bankshares Boosts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TRZ. TD Securities raised shares of Transat A.T. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.20 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.28. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$2.50 and a 1-year high of C$4.30.

Transat A.T. ( TSE:TRZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.71) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$667.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -4.3400002 EPS for the current year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

