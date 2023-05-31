Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Ardmore Shipping Price Performance
ASC stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $483.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.
