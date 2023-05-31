CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

CEMEX stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,356,000 after buying an additional 3,913,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,481,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 564,200 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,679,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CEMEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,776,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after purchasing an additional 431,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

