Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SJ. CIBC raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.00.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$60.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$30.54 and a 12-month high of C$62.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.86.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$620.65 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 4.6038314 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

