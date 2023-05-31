CIBC Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$29.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.32.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

FM stock opened at C$29.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.22. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

About First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.