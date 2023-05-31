BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $352.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $25.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 29.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
